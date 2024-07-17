Anywhere Registration in Mysuru from August

July 17, 2024

Properties, marriages can be registered in any Sub-Registrar Offices in the district, irrespective of jurisdiction.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda orders officials to extend new system, first launched in Bengaluru, followed by Belagavi and Tumakuru.

Bengaluru: Come August, the property registration will be a hassle-free process, with the State Government, all set to introduce a new system- Anywhere Registration in Mysuru and in surrounding districts too. Under this new system, those dealing with properties in Mysuru district, can register the same in any of the Sub-Registrar offices in the same district, without any hassles. With this, the Government is gradually doing away with the earlier system of fulfilling the related procedures in respective Sub-Registrar offices falling under the jurisdiction.

The same system will also be launched in neighbouring Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan districts too. It was first launched on a pilot basis in Bengaluru, where it was successfully implemented, before extending it to the other parts of the State, with the plans to cover all the districts by this year end.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who chaired a meeting of Secretary-level officers of Revenue Department, at his office in Vidhana Soudha yesterday, issued orders extending ‘Anywhere Registration System’, that was earlier in force in Bengaluru, to other parts of the State including Mysuru district.

It is mainly intended at making Revenue Department, people friendly and to benefit a large number of people, added Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Normally, it is believed that, there will be a heavy rush at Sub-Registrar offices, with the people waiting for their turn for hours. Keeping the people waiting for long at Government offices, amounts to harassment. Hence, Anywhere Registration System was experimented first in Bengaluru, to avoid the travails experienced by the people.

Next, the people in other parts of the State should also reap the fruits of this new people friendly initiative, said Minister Gowda, who said, after Bengaluru, the new system was also introduced in Belagavi and Tumakuru districts too on March 14 this year and has met with an overwhelming response.

Buoyed by the response, the Revenue Department officials have been instructed to introduce the new system in four districts each in the months of August and September and later extend it to whole of the State by this year end, said Minister Gowda.

Apart from being people-friendly, the new system aims to ensure further transparency in the whole process and save the time, added Minister Gowda.

Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) of Revenue Department V. Rashmi Mahesh, Acting Inspector General of Registration and Stamps Department K. A. Dayananda and other officers were present.

What’s Anywhere Registration?

Till date, the properties were registered at respective Sub-Registrar offices. Mysuru city has Sub-Registrar offices categorised as North, South, East and West and also at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) premises. That apart, the Sub-Registrar offices are also functional at each of the taluk headquarters in the district. Depending on the address of the properties, the properties had to be registered in respective Sub-Registrar offices.

Under Sections 5 and 6 of Registration Act 1908, the new system was first launched on experimental lines in Bangalore Urban District limits covering the Sub-Registrar Offices of Basavanagudi, Gandhinagar, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar and Rajajinagar. The delay in the process of registration can be avoided with document registration or property registration, that would also ease the pressure on the staff. Apart from registration of properties, marriages can also be registered through Anywhere Registration.

The new system is sure to bring relief to many, but we still lag behind on incorporating technology more effectively, like in force in many foreign countries.