Registration at Sub-Registrar Offices resumes after software glitch

Mysuru: The registration of properties and other registrations were disrupted across the State as the Department of Stamps and Registration took up the upgradation work of its ‘Kaveri’ software on Monday evening.

Since the next day was a holiday following the demise of Siddaganga Seer Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, the upgradation work had come to a standstill. Meanwhile, people unaware of the problem came to the Sub-Registrar’s Offices at North, South, East and West in the city on Wednesday, and were put to lot of inconvenience as the registration work had come to a halt.

District Registrar, Mysuru, Vijayalakshmi Inamdar speaking to Star of Mysore today said that the upgradation of software began on Monday and the patch for the registration software was released on the same evening. However, due to the demise of Siddaganga Seer, the work had to be taken up yesterday.

The process of upgradation was almost complete yesterday with the problem only with CD writing, which has also been addressed today. Asked why the people were not informed about this, as many had scheduled registration yesterday, she said that the intimation had not gone to the people.

Engineers of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an autonomous society of the Union Department of Electronics and Information Technology, under the Union Ministry of Communications and Information Technology were incorporating the patch with the help of the District Department engineers, she added.

The engineers had to run the software to fix the minor glitches and that was taking a bit of time. However, now everything is almost fixed and the software is ready for registration from today, said Vijayalakshmi Inamdar.

