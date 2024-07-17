Youth’s car stunt sparks assault: Six arrested

July 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A car stunt by a youth proved costly for him as he was assaulted by a 10-member gang in the city on July 11.

An FIR has been registered at Kuvempunagar Police Station on July 13 based on the complaint by Umesh, the father of the victim, and six persons have been arrested. Four in the gang are absconding.

The youth who has been assaulted has been identified as Darshan, who stays in Bengaluru. The arrested are Pavan alias Dali, Tejus, Agni, Hemanth, Amir and another Thejus. All the arrested persons are aged between 18 and 19 years.

According to the FIR and the Police, on July 11, between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm, Darshan drove his car near the Lemon Three hotel in Dattagalli where a group of 10 youths had gathered. As Darshan performed a stunt with his car, it angered the group, but they initially stayed quiet.

Police said that, Darshan left the place and returned after some time and again performed a similar stunt with his car. Among the group of youth, seven were known to Darshan and he owed them some money. The vehicle stunts provoked the group, leading to a confrontation.

According to the FIR, the 10-member gang assaulted Darshan and demanded the repayment of the money owed, threatening him with a knife. The gang later bundled Darshan into a car and took him to a secluded vacant spot at Chikkaharadanahalli near Ashokapuram Railway Station.

Police said that, the gang intimidated Darshan and threatened him not to reveal the incident to anyone and snatched his mobile phone. Darshan’s father Umesh mentioned in his complaint that, his son sustained assault injuries on his head, face, back and ears and was held captive for three hours before being abandoned at Chikkaharadanahalli.

A case of waylaying, assault and mobile phone snatching has been registered under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.