Where are 160 files taken to Bengaluru from MUDA?
News

Where are 160 files taken to Bengaluru from MUDA?

July 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The formation of the one-man Judicial Commission by the State Government to investigate the 50:50 ratio plot allocation scam in MUDA is a welcome move. However, the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi has expressed concerns that the investigation might be a sham, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family are also under suspicion.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, State Organisation Secretary M. Ravi Kumar stated that, based on the CM’s advice, a special four-member Inquiry Committee led by Senior IAS Officer R. Venkatachalapathy, Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and Town and Country Planning, was appointed for the investigation.

“But before Venkatachalapathy and his team commenced the investigation, over 160 files were transported from MUDA in Mysuru to Bengaluru on the instructions of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh. What is the outcome and whereabouts of the files taken from MUDA related to the scandal? Where are the files now?” he questioned.

“Given that the CM’s family is facing allegations, there is suspicion that the investigation report, if submitted to the CM, could be manipulated or influenced. Therefore, Siddaramaiah must resign from his position. Additionally, the investigation must be conducted by a sitting Judge of the High Court.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching