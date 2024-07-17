Where are 160 files taken to Bengaluru from MUDA?

July 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The formation of the one-man Judicial Commission by the State Government to investigate the 50:50 ratio plot allocation scam in MUDA is a welcome move. However, the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi has expressed concerns that the investigation might be a sham, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family are also under suspicion.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, State Organisation Secretary M. Ravi Kumar stated that, based on the CM’s advice, a special four-member Inquiry Committee led by Senior IAS Officer R. Venkatachalapathy, Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and Town and Country Planning, was appointed for the investigation.

“But before Venkatachalapathy and his team commenced the investigation, over 160 files were transported from MUDA in Mysuru to Bengaluru on the instructions of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh. What is the outcome and whereabouts of the files taken from MUDA related to the scandal? Where are the files now?” he questioned.

“Given that the CM’s family is facing allegations, there is suspicion that the investigation report, if submitted to the CM, could be manipulated or influenced. Therefore, Siddaramaiah must resign from his position. Additionally, the investigation must be conducted by a sitting Judge of the High Court.”