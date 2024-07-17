MUDA land scam probe: Progress or play-acting?

July 17, 2024

Inquiry Committee fails to return from Bengaluru after 10 days of file scrutiny

One-Man Judicial Commission to conduct a parallel probe like Inquiry Committee

Mysore/Mysuru: Doubts have begun to arise regarding the direction of the investigation into the allocation of valuable plots in prestigious layouts in Mysuru city. These plots were distributed as compensation for land used without acquisition, in a 50:50 ratio, in violation of rules.

By arbitrarily allocating 4,500 to 5,000 plots, a loss amounting to thousands of crores of rupees has been caused to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and State Exchequer.

Observing the slow pace of the investigation into this massive land scam involving significant misappropriation, public has started questioning the seriousness and integrity of investigation. Reports are circulating that State Government is not genuinely committed to the investigation, leading many to believe whole process is a sham.

The Inquiry Committee formed by the State Government, under senior IAS Officer R. Venkatachalapathy, Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and Town and Country Planning, to probe the MUDA land deals, examined files related to the 50:50 ratio site distribution. The team began the probe in the first week of July and had been camping in Mysuru for the last 10 days.

Records from all sections, log books, movement registers, file notings and opinions regarding the site allocation were summoned and scrutinised. As files were examined, officers from the relevant sections were called in for more information and clarity.

No information about Committee

While the Inquiry Committee was in Mysuru, they were accommodated at the Government Guest House. After scrutinising files in day-long sessions for 10 days, the Committee members left for Bengaluru last Friday.

They sealed the MUDA Meeting Hall that contained files and records and informed MUDA Officers that they would return on Monday (July 15) as July 13 (Saturday) was a Second Saturday holiday and Sunday (July 14) was a general holiday.

However, the team did not return on Monday (July 15) as told to local MUDA Officers and was not seen on Tuesday (July 16). Today (July 17) being a Government holiday on account of Moharram, it is to be seen whether the Committee members will return tomorrow, a working day.

There is no information about their arrival. Even the office of the MUDA Commissioner is unaware of their whereabouts and there is no clarity on when they will resume the investigation.

There is a clear instruction from the Government that no activity must take place in any section of MUDA until the investigation process is complete. As a result, officers and staff come regularly, register their attendance, idle away the time until evening and then head home. None of the public services are open and all routine work has come to a standstill.

Stalemate at MUDA Office

The situation at MUDA is that of a stalemate, with neither progress in the investigation nor the ability for officers and staff to perform their day-to-day duties, prolonging the wait for people who applied for various services two to three months ago.

In the meantime, the State Government has constituted a one-man Judicial Commission headed by Justice Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai, a retired Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to investigate the MUDA scandal, even before the Inquiry Committee completed its probe and submitted its report.

The formation of two investigative bodies in parallel has raised suspicions about the Government’s seriousness in uncovering the truth in the MUDA scandal and bringing the culprits to justice. Questions have arisen about how two investigative bodies can examine the records at MUDA simultaneously and whether the investigation processes will clash.

Furthermore, the transfer of officers alleged to have committed fraud in MUDA, instead of being punished, has raised further doubts. Additionally, the same Department (Urban Development Department) is investigating the scandal committed by its own officers in MUDA.

No cancellation notification

To add to the doubts, Government has not issued any official notification or order to cancel the sites allotted under the 50:50 ratio since 2020 until the investigation process is complete.

During his recent visit to Mysuru, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh announced that site allocations since 2020 would be cancelled. However, a cancellation notification is yet to be issued, raising questions about Government’s and Minister’s commitment to addressing the issue.