Govt. order on Feb. 11, 2015 states…: 50:50 ratio scheme applicable to layouts formed after 2015 only

August 23, 2024

Order is not with retrospective effect

But MUDA officials applied same rules for cases from past 50 to 60 years!

A blitzkrieg on the Government itself!!

Mysore/Mysuru: To develop new layouts jointly or in collaboration with farmers, the Government issued a notification on Feb. 11, 2015 (No. NAE08 TTP 2014) directing that sites should be allocated to land owners at a 50:50 ratio.

In a letter dated April 8, 2015, V. Rajendra, Under Secretary of the Urban Development Department, informed all Commissioners of Urban Development Authorities that, due to difficulties in entering into agreements with land owners at a 60:40 ratio under the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, 2009, the Government decided to amend the rules. Hence, only up to 50 percent of the developed area would be allocated to land owners (50:50 ratio) in residential projects, as per the new directive.

To ensure the implementation of these goals, the Under Secretary Rajendra sent the Government notification and copies of Special Gazette published on Nov. 11, 2015, to the MUDA Commissioner.

The notification specified that the 50:50 ratio should apply only to new layout developments after Nov. 11, 2015. The MUDA Commissioner was Dr. M. Mahesh.

However, it is important to note that MUDA officials misused this provision by extending the 50:50 ratio decision to older cases from the past 50 to 60 years, even from the time of the City Improvement Trust Board (CITB, now MUDA) sanctioning sites inappropriately, embezzling funds.