Intl. Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed

July 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, organised jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Health and Family Welfare Department, and District Mental Health Programme Division was observed at a function held at CPC Polytechnic in N.R. Mohalla in city on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy expressed his concern over the increasing number of drug addicts in the country, noting with distress that women are increasingly falling prey to this dangerous habit.

“Drug consumption is growing as a social evil. Individuals enslaved by this habit endanger not only their own lives but also their family members. A recent survey shows that young boys and girls aged 16-17 are getting addicted to drugs, posing a significant threat to their lives,” said Dr. Kumaraswamy.

He emphasised that people who start using drugs for various reasons often become addicted, unable to quit even if they wish to. “Students and youths must stay away from this life-threatening addiction,” he advised.

Dr. Kumaraswamy highlighted the Health Department’s efforts in organising awareness programmes about the dangers of drugs and urged the public to participate and spread awareness to create a better society.

District Leprosy Eradication Officer Dr. Brunda, who also spoke, said that drug addiction has become a social evil and stressed on the importance of creating awareness about its societal impact.

“It is learned that most cancer patients in Karnataka are drug addicts. To raise awareness about drug abuse and illicit trafficking, June 26 is observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking,” she said and concluded by stating that drug addiction is a mental disorder that also affects a person’s social standing.

CPC Polytechnic Principal Prakash, Psychologist Dr. Malini, Lashkar Police Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar, NSS Convenor, teaching faculty and college students, non teaching staff and others were present.