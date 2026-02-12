Waste disposal violations: MCC collects Rs. 14.35 lakh

February 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has strictly enforced the plastic ban and solid waste management rules, collecting a total of Rs. 14,35,500 in fines from violators. Between March 1, 2025 and Feb. 10, 2026, extensive operations were carried out across the city.

During this period, fines were imposed as follows: Rs. 1,89,000 from those dumping waste indiscriminately, Rs. 13,600 from households handing over mixed waste, Rs. 66,000 from commercial establishments giving mixed waste and Rs. 9,500 from those allowing wastewater and other liquid waste to flow onto roads.

A fine of Rs. 3,500 has been imposed for improper disposal of animal waste, Rs. 55,000 for failing to dispose of construction debris at designated sites, Rs. 9,000 from those throwing garbage into open drains, Rs. 700 from people burning leaves by the roadside, and Rs. 6,000 from those burning plastic and dry waste.

In addition, penalties were levied on 23,200 members of the public, 4,05,000 street vendors, 53,000 traders, and 1,25,000 industrial operators, amounting to Rs. 1,83,200. This brought the total fines collected to Rs. 14,35,500.

MCC officials told Star of Mysore that the drive against prohibited plastic use will continue. Offenders will be fined on the spot and legal action will be initiated as per the law.