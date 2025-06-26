Cauvery Aarti will be held for sure: D.K. Shivakumar

June 26, 2025

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy have assured that the Cauvery Aarti event will not harm the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam in Mandya.

The clarification came after a meeting at Vidhana Soudha yesterday with farmers and representatives from Mandya district. The Ministers emphasised that the decision followed consultations with irrigation and technical experts, incorporating their recommendations.

The event will be held downstream of the Dam’s water release point, a significant distance from the KRS structure. Currently, beautification work is underway at the site. “Some concerns have arisen due to a lack of awareness about the location and safeguards,” Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Water Resources, acknowledged. “We share their responsibility toward the Dam’s safety and would never compromise it,” he added.

They described the Cauvery Aarti as a symbolic tribute to the river, reflecting the cultural heritage of Kodagu, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Mandya. Additionally, the event is expected to create direct employment for nearly 2,000 people.

A detailed plan for the aarti will be released in the next two to three days. Addressing opposition fuelled by misinformation, the Ministers said, “We will hold another round of discussions with stakeholders to address any doubts.”

Shivakumar reaffirmed that the event will proceed, highlighting the Cauvery’s role as a lifeline for Bengaluru, Mandya, and farmers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. “Efforts may fail, but prayers never do — that is our belief,” he added.

Drawing parallels, they cited the Ganga Aarti and Tunga Aarti, stating it is time for Karnataka to celebrate its own Cauvery Aarti.

The KRS Brindavan Gardens already attract thousands of tourists daily and the Government aims to enhance its appeal further. “This initiative honours Mother Cauvery, generates jobs, preserves culture, and boosts tourism,” they explained.

Meanwhile, development projects are underway at Chamundi Hill, including the establishment of the Chamundi Hill Development Authority. Shivakumar said that companies like TVS have contributed through CSR-funded temple renovations.

A pilot Cauvery Aarti was previously held at Sankey Tank (Bengaluru), facing legal challenges before receiving court approval. The event drew 25,000 attendees, underscoring the river’s emotional significance, he noted.

“Mother Cauvery sustains us all and without her, Bengaluru would face water scarcity, and agriculture and industries would collapse,” Shivakumar stressed. The Ministers also reiterated their commitment to the Mekedatu Project, aiming to benefit both Karnataka and TN.