Grand Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations tomorrow

June 26, 2025

Mysuru: Vokkaligara Sangha, in association with various organisations, will be celebrating ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda Jayanti in city tomorrow (June 27),  said Jayanti Celebrations Committee President Prashanth Gowda.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, he said, the celebrations will begin by garlanding the statue of Kempegowda at Kempegowda Circle located at Alanahalli at 9 am following which Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Branch Mutt Head Sri Someshwaranatha Swamji will inaugurate the procession by offering puja to Nandi Kamba in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate, at 9.30 am. Cultural troupes from Mangaluru have been invited to take part in the procession to be held till Kalamandira.

During the event at Kalamandira, Dr. S.P. Yoganna of Suyog Hospital, Mysuru, will deliver a lecture on Kempegowda following which meritorious students belonging to Vokkaliga community will be felicitated for scoring highest marks in SSLC and PUC examinations. This apart, awards will be presented to 30 achievers belonging to various communities on the occasion.

Kempegowda, Yamuna, Ravi Kumar, Naganna and Gururaj were present at the press meet.

Bike Rally to create awareness

In a bid to create awareness and publicity about Manipal Hospital Junction on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway as ‘Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle,’ a special bike rally will be organised tomorrow (June 27) at 7.30 am,  said State Vokkaliga Sangha Director and former Corporator K.V. Sridhar here yesterday.

“It has been almost 10 years since the Junction was named as Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle. Yet, it is still known as Manipal Hospital Junction. There is a need to create awareness among the people and also urge the authorities to take up the construction of the Circle at junction at the earliest,” he added.

Tomorrow, the rally will begin from Surya Bakery Circle in Hebbal at 7.30 am and reach the Ring Road Junction passing through Basavanagudi Circle. On reaching the Junction, floral tributes will be offered to the portrait of Kempegowda. Sridhar has urged people to take part in large number.

