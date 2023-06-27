Kempegowda Jayanti celebrated in city

June 27, 2023

Colourful procession marks celebration followed by stage programme at Kalamandira

Mysore/Mysuru: A grand procession marked the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations organised by the District Administration in city this morning.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and a host of political leaders launched the procession in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple. Adichunchanagiri Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji graced the occasion.

Addressing the large gathering, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the Jayanti is being celebrated apolitically by the Government in consideration of the yeoman service of Kempegowda, the Founder of Bengaluru.

Noting that the Government celebrates Jayantis of great personalities based on their contributions, he said that Kempegowda’s enormous contribution to the society will be remembered for long.

Maintaining that youths should draw inspiration from the works of Kempegowda, for which he is called as the Nadaprabhu, Dr. Mahadevappa said that Kempegowda became enthusiastic as a 5-year-old child when he first saw the Dasara of the Vijayanagar empire in 1505, sitting on the shoulders of his father. As he grew up, Kempegowda founded Bengaluru with Yelahanka as his base and served the people for 32 years, the Minister noted.

“Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, a visionary that he was, built many lakes and water bodies in and around Bengaluru with far-sightedness, which has stood the test of times. He also encouraged Agriculture and Horticulture and built colonies for all sections of society in Bengaluru. Now Bengaluru has grown by leaps and bounds,” he said adding that Bengaluru has given livelihood to scores of people from different parts of the country, most of whom have made the city their home.

He called upon the youths to draw inspiration from Kempegowda and strive for the overall development of the society with the involvement of all sections.

Pointing out that it was the previous Siddharamaiah Government which first celebrated the Kempegowda Jayanti officially in 2013, Dr. Mahadevappa contended that there was no politics behind that.

MP Pratap Simha, in his address, said that Bengaluru, founded by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, has become a revenue hub for the Government as the Capital City forms a large chunk of State revenues. Noting that Kempegowda left no community behind in the building of Bengaluru, he said that Bengaluru, apart from being a global IT and BT hub, has provided jobs to lakhs of people from all parts of the country.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, SP Seema Latkar, DCPs M. Muthuraj and Jhanavi, MLAs K. Harishgowda, G.T. Devegowda and G.D. Harishgowda, MLC Marithibbegowda, former MLA L. Nagendra, Corporator K.V. Sridhar, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, State Vokkaligara Sangha Director C.G. Gangadhar, Community leader A. Ravi, Vikrant P. Devegowda and a host of other leaders and officials were present on the ocacsion.

The colourful procession, featuring a decorated Sarot carrying a statue of Kempegowda and accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, some donning the attire of Kempegowda, passed through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M.Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) and Hunsur Road, before reaching Kalamandira, where the stage programme was held.