Frequent accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: ADGP reviews road safety measures 

June 27, 2023

To hold meeting with NHAI, PWD, RTO and Health officials

Ramanagara: In the wake of increasing accidents on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar, conducted an inspection of the Expressway near Babasahibapalya in Bengaluru South Taluk this morning.

The inspection covered the stretch from Kumbalagodu on the outskirts of Bengaluru to Ramanagara. The Expressway has seen a rising number of accidents in recent months. Within a span of five months, 105 individuals have lost their lives and 250 accident cases have been documented.

There are a number of factors that have been blamed for the rising number of accidents including over-speeding, reckless driving, unscientific construction and lack of signage.

ADGP Alok Kumar was accompanied by officials from NHAI (National Highways Authority of India), PWD (Public Works Department), RTO (Regional Transport Office), Health Officials and Inspector General of Police B.R. Ravikanthegowda and Ramanagara Superintendent of Police Kartik Reddy.

The decision to conduct the inspection comes after a car driver, travelling on the Expressway, shared a video on Twitter showing a motorcyclist recklessly speeding towards him from the opposite direction near Mandya.

The video received widespread criticism from various quarters. ADGP Alok Kumar took note of the incident and tweeted that efforts are being made to identify the vehicle by reviewing the footage. He also mentioned that appropriate action will be taken against the motorcyclist for engaging in dangerous driving.

After the visit, Alok Kumar is expected to hold a meeting with officials from the National Highways Authority of India, Public Works Department, and Regional Transport Office.

A ban on two-wheelers?

Sources told Star of Mysore that the reports of deaths due to bike accidents come amid the NHAI mulling a ban on the movement of two-wheelers on the Expressway. The official order banning bikes and slow-moving vehicles like auto rickshaws is expected to be implemented soon.

Ramanagar SP told the ADGP that they have taken many steps to address the rising number of accidents such as increasing patrolling and creating awareness against speeding. However, more needs to be done like installing speed cameras, CCTV surveillance and installation of sign boards to make the Expressway safer.

The ADGP pointed out that the drivers need to be more careful and obey the speed limit, and the NHAI authorities need to improve the signage and construction of the Expressway. Though the Expressway has a speed limit of 100 km/hour, many drivers exceed this limit, the NHAI officials pointed out.

According to the officials, some drivers engage in reckless driving, such as tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This type of driving behaviour also contributes to accidents, they said.