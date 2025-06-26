M.G. Road returns to daily traffic chaos

June 26, 2025

Mysuru: Ten months ago, the District Administration and City Police undertook a much-lauded initiative to reclaim Mahatma Gandhi Road (M.G. Road) — Manasa Road Junction to the underbridge — from chaos.

They cleared the stretch of vegetable-laden trucks parked haphazardly, encroaching vendors, illegal roadside stalls, wandering cattle and stray dogs, restoring a semblance of order to one of Mysuru’s busiest roads.

Today, that order lies in shambles. The road has once again descended into complete anarchy, as though the clean-up never happened.

Sources told Star of Mysore that vendors from Bandipalya APMC Yard operate with impunity, allegedly protected by powerful political patrons. Regardless of rules, these vendors continue to blatantly flout regulations, choking the stretch.

The Road from the Mall of Mysore junction to the M.G. Road Vegetable Market underbridge has reverted to being a notorious traffic nightmare, especially from 6 am to 12 noon daily for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Though a concrete median has now been laid, it has done little to streamline movement on either side of the road. In fact, it has backfired. Earlier, authorities had planned to erect iron barricades down the middle of the road to prevent vendors and their vehicles from crossing over.

It may be noted, on June 19, 2024, then Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, then City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and senior officials conducted a spot inspection of M.G. Road. They instructed vendors to confine their operations strictly within the market premises and ordered that all loading and unloading be done inside, not on the roadside.

Subsequently, on July 4, 2024, the City Police Commissioner declared M.G. Road a strict no-parking zone for all vehicles near the vegetable market. A complete parking ban was enforced from Manasa Road Junction to the underbridge, on both the north and south sides.

That directive brought temporary relief, restoring order for three to four months. But the enforcement didn’t last. Today, the road is back to its unruly state. Adding to the mess, stray cattle — drawn by the garbage dumped by vendors — roam freely, posing a serious threat to motorists and pedestrians.

The M.G. Road clean-up has become a case of good governance undermined by political pressure and lack of sustained enforcement.

I am aware of the chaotic situation on M.G. Road and the inconvenience it is causing public. Currently, with Ashada season underway, District Administration officers are engaged in preparations atop Chamundi Hill. However, I will soon visit the M.G. Road Market along with the City Police Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner and other officials to assess the situation first-hand. We will work on a practical solution that addresses the concerns of both the public and the vegetable vendors.”

— G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru