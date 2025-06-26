First Ashada Friday tomorrow: Vehicle ban to Chamundi Hill from 10 pm tonight to Sunday 11 pm

June 26, 2025

Mysuru: With the Ashada Friday puja beginning tomorrow (June 27), the City Police have issued traffic and safety guidelines for devotees visiting Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill on the following dates: June 27, 28, 29; July 4, 5, 6, 11, 12,13; July 17 (Sri Chamundeshwari Vardhanti), July 18, 19 and 20.

According to a press release from the Public Relations Officer, City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru, the following measures will be in place to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety: Movement of all types of vehicles to Chamundi Hill is banned from 10 pm on Thursdays to 11 pm on Sundays during the Ashada month.

Devotees must park their vehicles in the designated parking lot in front of Lalitha Mahal Palace and use the KSRTC buses arranged by the District Administration to reach the Hill Temple.

Free bus services (from Lalitha Mahal Grounds to Temple): Available from 5 am to 8 pm, except on Saturdays and Sundays, when devotees must purchase tickets. Free buses from City Bus Stand: Operate only on Fridays. Residents of Chamundi Hill must present valid documents to access the area during restricted hours.

Separate parking arrangements have been made for VVIPs and Government vehicles. A designated space has been arranged for mass feeding. Buses for devotees will be available in front of Kings Coffee to ferry them to both the Grounds and City Bus Stand. Those climbing the Hill on foot via the steps may begin from 5 am and a parking facility for their vehicles has been arranged at the grounds near Pinjrapole.

District Administration is all set

The District Administration is fully prepared for the first Ashada Friday tomorrow. A free bus service has been arranged from the grounds opposite the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.

Anticipating a massive rush, the KSRTC has deployed 45 buses, including air-conditioned buses for Rs. 2,000 ticket holders, to transport devotees from the Grounds to the top of the Hill.

Separate ticket counters for Rs. 300 and Rs. 2,000 darshan have been set up at the grounds. Accordingly, separate buses have been arranged for free darshan, Rs. 300 and Rs. 2,000 ticket holders to streamline the movement of devotees. Barricades have been erected to control crowds.

To support the arrangements, mobile toilets are being installed, additional lighting is being set up, and footwear stands have been placed on the grounds. These steps were taken because the Temple now has separate entry and exit points. Devotees are not allowed to return to the entry area to collect their footwear. To prevent overcrowding, KSRTC buses will operate on a rotation basis — new buses will be allowed to ferry devotees only after the return of buses that have brought earlier batches back.

Three separate queues will be formed for temple entry: One for general (Dharmadarshan) one for Rs. 300 ticket holders and another for Rs. 2,000 ticket holders. The first bus from Lalitha Mahal Grounds will leave for the hilltop at 5 am, and the last bus will depart at 9 pm.