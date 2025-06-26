Hyder Ali Road works stalled

June 26, 2025

Activists demand accountability for 40 axed trees; seek proof of compensatory sapling plantation

Mysuru: High drama was witnessed on Hyder Ali Road at Nazarbad this morning as environmentalists forced the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to halt road-widening work, demanding proof of compensatory sapling plantation for the 40 fully grown trees felled in April.

Activists of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) led by their Founder-President Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy, Rajya Parisara Kriya Samiti State President & former MLA A.T. Ramaswamy, Mysuru District Parisara Samiti President Parashurame Gowda and others, staged a flash protest by wearing green caps.

While Samiti leaders demanded that the works be resumed only after the proof of alternative plantation is provided, MGP insisted on restoring the green cover on Hyder Ali Road. The protesters took MCC Zone-7 Development Officer R.J. Rajeevnath to task as the latter defended the works taken up towards the purpose of smooth traffic.

The environmentalists, who refused to acquiesce, fired a series of questions. They contended that the road work was taken up in violation of Supreme Court norms.

“After cutting down 40 fully grown trees, you have to keep up the promise of an alternative plantation to compensate for the lost green cover. Furnish the details about the number of saplings planted, as at least 10 saplings should be planted for each of the 40 trees axed for the widening of the road, totalling 400 saplings,” the environmentalists argued.

As the drama ensued, the protesters climbed one of the two earth-moving vehicles deployed to dig the earth for the construction of a box-type drainage line and forced the operator to stop the work.

MCC has launched the works on digging the surface and levelling the land at low-lying points for the construction of box-type drains. In the later stages, footpaths on either side, median, streetlights and asphalting have been planned. The estimated cost of the work is Rs. 4 crore, and the deadline for completion is six months.

MCC Deputy Commissioner K.J. Sindhu, who holds concurrent charge as Superintending Engineer, visited the spot, following the confrontation between the officers and environmentalists.

Sindhu told Star of Mysore, “As part of the project, the existing 20-metre road will be widened up to 30 metres to build a four-lane road, along with a footpath, median, streetlights and box-type drain at the cost of Rs. 4 crore. The works should be completed within six months. There is a provision to plant 100 saplings in the median space. The MCC has borne the funds required to plant the remaining 300 saplings by the Forest Department, to take up plantation during the regular afforestation drive, Sindhu said.

Sindhuvalli Akbar, Gangavati and other activists took part in the protest.