M.G. Road traffic bottleneck: DC’s solution

June 19, 2024

Farmers, vendors prohibited from parking vehicles on busy road; Barricades, CCTV vigil to ease market rush

Mysore/Mysuru: In a fresh attempt to find a long-lasting solution for smooth traffic flow on M.G. Road in front of the vegetable market, where vegetable-laden vehicles, farmers, middlemen and vendors blatantly flout all norms and hold up busy traffic, top administrative and Police officers of Mysuru inspected the area last evening.

The team was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa and MCC Superintending Engineer K.J. Sindhu, who is also the MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development).

Upon arriving on the road, several vendors and farmers appealed to the officers not to relocate the market, emphasising it was crucial for their livelihood. However, the DC highlighted that their business activities on the road were disrupting traffic flow, including ambulance movements.

Dr. Rajendra suggested relocating to the Bandipalya APMC Yard, merely two to three kilometres away, where concrete shops were readily available, but the vendors declined, citing concerns about a lack of customer visits there.

Temporary solutions

Recognising the impasse, the DC implemented temporary solutions until a final decision could be made in consultation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

Firstly, Dr. Rajendra instructed MCC officers to ensure cleanliness, stationing permanent Pourakarmikas at the M.G. Road market. Secondly, he directed the installation of barricades between the road and the market to prevent vendors and vehicles from spilling over onto the road.

Vehicles carrying vegetables and fruits must enter the market rather than being parked on the road. All vehicles were mandated to load and unload produce inside the market premises.

To enforce compliance, CCTV cameras would be installed at strategic points, with penalties for vendors selling on the road or loading/ unloading there.

The Traffic Police were tasked with exploring options to facilitate direct connectivity for vehicles transporting produce from H.D. Kote, T. Narasipur and Nanjangud to the vegetable market via Mysore Race Club (behind Kamat Hotel), thereby reducing pressure on the M.G. Road underbridge.

After issuing immediate implementation orders, the officers proceeded to the new DC’s Office on Bannur Road for further discussions.

Long-pending issue: Despite repeated appeals and concerns raised over an extended period, the matter remains unresolved, leading to ongoing challenges. The current setup of the vegetable market contributes to significant chaos, particularly due to the presence of tempos and vendors’ vehicles, which obstruct both motorists and pedestrians.

The haphazard parking of vehicles and the makeshift vendors occupying either side of the road to sell their produce, ranging from vegetables to fruits, leaves and other farm produce, make it hazardous for vehicle users to navigate through this busy stretch.

The absence of a median dividing the road exacerbates the situation, with vendors’ vehicles constantly criss-crossing the road, posing serious hazards to road users. Furthermore, stray cattle roaming the streets present additional safety concerns for pedestrians and motorists alike. The considerable amount of garbage, largely generated by the market vendors, attracts stray cattle to M.G. Road.

Second spot inspection by DC, City Top Cop

A few days ago, officials led by DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, accompanied by City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, inspected the junction of M.G. Road vegetable market near the road underbridge, a notorious hotspot for traffic congestion. During their visit, they advised vendors to adhere to traffic rules.

Following their inspection, there was a temporary order for one or two days. However, chaos quickly returned as vendors and vehicles resumed flouting norms.

Addressing the situation, the DC mentioned ongoing civil disputes related to the M.G. Road market. He announced plans to convene a meeting shortly after the Lok Sabha election results, involving stakeholders such as local MLAs, leaders, the Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Police Officers to reach a suitable decision.