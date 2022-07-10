Ranganathittu boating suspended

July 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Boating facility has been temporarily suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary from yesterday following release of a large quantity of water to Cauvery River from KRS Dam.

As there is heavy downpour in Kodagu, the inflow of water to KRS Dam has increased. Once the water is released from the KRS reservoir, which is located near Srirangapatna, the water cascades downstream resulting in the increase of water level of River Cauvery in Ranganathittu.

As only 2 ft. is left for KRS Dam to fill completely, the water is being released based on the inflow of the water to the dam.

As per the orders issued from the top officials 13,000 cusecs water was released from the Dam yesterday morning. The people residing in low-lying areas have been alerted, as the outflow from the KRS Dam may increase following heavy inflow.

Keeping the safety of tourists in mind, Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCF) Dr. V. Karikalan has issued an order to withdraw boating activities for a short period of time. All the boats have been shifted and tied in a safe place.

However, there will be no restrictions on entry of visitors to the sanctuary. Battery-run vehicle facility is available. If more than 60,000 cusecs water is released from KRS Dam, then orders may be issued to temporarily close down the Bird Sanctuary.

Chief Fire Officer Jayaram (second from right) is seen along with other officials during the inspection at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary this morning.

High alert sounded

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Santosh Hugar and DRFO M. Puttamadegowda has directed the Bird Sanctuary staff to keep an eye on the inflow and have asked them to make sure no tourists venture near the river.

Fire Department survey

Chief Fire officer Jayaram along with other Fire Officials Naveen and Gururaj visited Ranganathittu this morning and inspected the place.

They have directed the staff to follow safety measures as the outflow from the KRS Dam might be increased. They have set up a team which will help in the safety management. Vehicles and boats have been put in place in case of emergencies.

The officials will conduct inspections around Nimishamba Temple, Karekura Village, T. Narasipur and Kollegal taluks which are close to River Cauvery. Before their visit to the Bird Sanctuary, the officials visited KRS Dam, Edamuri and Balamuri Falls.