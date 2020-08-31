A record 72,000 COVID-19 tests conducted on a single day in State

August 31, 2020

Bengaluru: Even as the State is witnessing an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the State Government conducted a record 72,684 tests in Karnataka on a single day on Saturday, which also saw 8,324 positive cases.

So far, a total of 27,85,718 people in the State have undergone COVID-19 test and 3,27,076 people have tested positive for the deadly virus.

State Nodal Officer for conduct of tests Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardio-Vascular Sciences at Bengaluru, said that the high number of infections is due to the increase in the number of tests covering a vast population. Of late, the State is clocking an average of 8,000 cases every day with the conduct of nearly 70,000 tests a day. However, other States have been conducting an average of 5,000 to 10,000 tests a day, which number is far less as compared to Karnataka, he said and added that Karnataka is among the topmost ranked State in terms of quality and quantity of testing.