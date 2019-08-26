A vivid depiction of tribal life and culture through photos

August 26, 2019

Ten-day expo begins

Mysuru: A ten-day photo exhibition featuring life and culture of tribal community of North-East and States on the periphery of the country organised by Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) and Sri Kalaniketana School of Arts with a theme ‘Simantha’ commenced on Friday at Sri Kalaniketana Art Gallery in Vijayanagar 2nd stage here.

The display throws light on the Mask Dance of Uttarakhand, Buddhist village in Himachal Pradesh, Women of Botia community, weaving skills of Gaddhi tribe, market, religious festivals, jewellery of women of Himachal Pradesh, dances of Nagaland, sculptures of Manipur, women weavers of Nagaland, Rabari community habitat in Guajarat, Gujjar dance of Himachal Pradesh and many more.

Inaugurating the expo, wildlife photographer S. Thippeswamy opined that a visit to the expo would give a clear picture of life and culture of border tribes.

School Principal K.C. Mahadeva Shetty said that the tribals with a history of over 5,000 years have migrated beyond the country to Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. IGRMS, Mysuru Officer In-Charge J. Vijay Mohan, photographers V.G. Sridhar, B.G. Renu were present.

