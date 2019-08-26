Govindas celebrate Dahi Handi with gusto

August 26, 2019

Mysuru: Any ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ celebration is incomplete without fun of Dahi Handi in India. Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

For the first time in Mysuru, several ‘Govindas’ celebrated Dahi Handi last afternoon at J.K. Grounds in city. The event was organised by Sri Krishna Janmashtami Celebration Committee. Dahi Handi is a famous sportive event organised in the cities of Maharashtra and Goa. It is celebrated on the next day of Krishna Janmashtami.

Dahi translates to curd and Handi translates to earthen pot used to process and keep the milk products. The main inspiration behind this event is the childhood sport that Krishna was highly fond of. Krishna used to move from home to home stealthily taking hold of curd and butter pots and eating away milk products.

Enamoured by his divine beauty and awesome powers, village children used to deem him their master and keep moving with him. In one of the most favourite sports, Krishna used to form a human pyramid to reach out the curd pots stored high and break them to share the contents with all his friends. The same feat is performed now where the event marks the breaking of a curd pot tied at a height.

In city too, the sport was held and as part of this event at J.K. Grounds, the Dahi Handi was hung from a backhoe. Groups of participants competed in the event and reached out to the pot by forming a human pyramid and breaking it. Dahi Handi was placed at a height of 10 ft to 12 ft, 15 ft to 17 ft and 20 ft to 22 ft.

Over 21 teams from city and Mandya participated in the event and as an added attraction, there were many children dressed as Radhas and Krishnas. The event was inaugurated by Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji and Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji by performing Go Puja and also symbolically breaking the Dahi Handi kept at a low height on the stage.

Adichunchanagiri Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji, Junior Pontiff of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji and others were present.

Mysore Agarwal Samaj and Sri Krishna Janmashtami Celebration Committee President Dr. S.K. Mittal, former MLA Maruthi Rao Pawar and others were present.

The winner of the Dahi Handi competition was Madhava Vidyasamsthe team from Mandya that bagged a cash prize of Rs.20,000. Second was Rajasthani Team from Mysuru and Bogadi Government School Team stood third. They were awarded Rs.10,000 and Rs.5,000 respectively.

Srirama Vidyakula and Haemophilia Team were given the consolation prizes.