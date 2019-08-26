BSY allocates portfolios to his Ministers

August 26, 2019

Bengaluru: After dilly-dallying weeks after forming his Council of Ministers on Aug. 20, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa sent the list of portfolios assigned to his Ministers to the Raj Bhavan this afternoon. However, the list of portfolios will be released to the media by Chief Minister himself after the Cabinet Meeting which is scheduled to take place at 4.30 pm today. It is also said that the appointment of Dy.CMs will be decided after the portfolios are assigned.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Cabinet expansion will be held on Wednesday (Aug. 28) in which three MLAs – Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali and Raju Gouda are likely to be inducted.

