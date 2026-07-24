AAI asks NCC to shift aircraft, demolish dilapidated hangar

July 24, 2026

Mysuru: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has asked the Commanding Officer of the 4 Karnataka Air Squadron of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Mysuru, to immediately remove the squadron’s two training aircraft from AAI Hangar No. 2 at Mysore Airport, Mandakalli, to facilitate demolition of the structurally unsafe hangar.

In a letter to the NCC, Airport Director P.V. Usha Kumari said the continued presence of the aircraft in the hangar poses a safety risk and cited aviation safety regulations and DGCA compliance requirements.

Star of Mysore had reported on July 19 under the headline ‘Flight dreams of Mysuru NCC cadets grounded’ that the future of the 4 Karnataka Air Squadron had been thrown into uncertainty after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered demolition of its decades-old hangar on safety grounds.

The NCC hangar was extensively damaged in a storm in May 2016 and has remained unrepaired since. Following the DGCA directive, training has been suspended, affecting NCC cadets from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. The NCC has appealed to the State Government for funds to restore the facility.

Risk of bird hits

In the latest communication, AAI said the dilapidated hangar has become a shelter for wild animals and birds, increasing the risk of bird hits and failing to meet DGCA civil aviation requirements and mandatory safety standards. It added that the continued existence of the unsafe structure could expose both AAI and the NCC to regulatory action.

AAI has also warned that Hangar No. 2, where the two NCC aircraft, Pipistrel Virus FW 80 microlight training aircrafts, are parked, is structurally unstable and could collapse any time. It has asked the NCC to shift the aircraft immediately, stating that it will not be responsible for any damage if they continue to remain inside the hangar.

Pending dues

The letter also notes that the agreement between AAI and the NCC expired on Oct. 27, 2025, and has not been renewed because of pending dues of Rs. 4.16 crore at the national level and Rs. 1.37 lakh at Mysore Airport.

AAI has asked the NCC to demolish the unsafe hangar, relocate the aircraft and furnish a timeline for both actions so that the compliance status can be reported to the DGCA.

It added that a proposal for a new NCC hangar will be considered only after the outstanding dues are cleared and the unsafe structures are removed.

Warning of further action, AAI said it would proceed with DGCA directives and aviation safety regulations if the NCC fails to comply, stressing that no compromise can be made on safety within the airport’s operational area.