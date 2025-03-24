AAP seeks immediate elections to MCC
March 24, 2025

Mysuru: Strongly opposing the Government’s action of unduly delaying the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) polls under the pretext of Greater Mysuru formation, Aam Admi Party (AAP) has demanded immediate election to MCC and other Local Bodies of the State.

Addressing a joint press meet along with Mysuru Mahanagara Palike Chunavane Horata Samiti at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, AAP State President ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, who is a veteran actor and also a former MLC, said that the State Government must respect the growing demand for the conduct of MCC polls.

He warned that a PIL would be filed in the Court if the Government does not heed to the demand.

Asking the Government not to interfere in the powers of the Election Commission, Chandru urged the Government to immediately hold election to all Local Bodies for which elections are long overdue. He also claimed with that the Opposition not pursuing the matter, it seems that the Opposition too has resorted to adjustment politics with the ruling dispensation.

Veteran Historian Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs, who also addressed the press meet, said that the Assembly polls will be held just after the term comes to an end. Wondering why this has not been possible in the case of MCC and other Local Body polls, he alleged that the Govt. was fooling the citizens of Mysuru in the name of Greater Mysuru formation.

SDPI State President Abdul Majid too addressed the press meet and alleged  that the three MLAs of the city were preventing holding of MCC polls in order to protect their own interests. CM Siddaramaiah should hold the polls at the earliest if he was indeed a true Democrat, he added.

KRS Party State Vice-President Somasundar, BSP State General Secretary Nagaiah, Sosale Siddaraju and  Kannada Vedike’s Suresh Babu were present at the press meet.

