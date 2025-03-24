MUDA reclaims encroached land

March 24, 2025

Mysuru: Continuing its drive against encroachment of Government lands, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in an early morning operation on Thursday, evacuated 1.25 acres of prime land worth about Rs. 15 crore on H.D. Kote Road and reclaimed it.

The MUDA authorities evacuated the encroachments on 1.25 acre of land at Nachanahalli village on H.D. Kote Road and coming under Nachanahalli Survey No. 74. The then CITB (now MUDA) had acquired this land in 1962 for the formation of a residential layout.

The encroachers had built structures illegally on this land and had even secured the land with barbed wire fencing. The MUDA authorities, following a direction from MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, evacuated the encroached land which is said to be worth Rs. 15 crore, by demolishing the illegal structures and reclaimed it under tight Police security.

MUDA Superintending Engineer (SE) Muralidhar, Executive Engineers (EEs) Nagesh and Dharendrappa, Special Land Acquisition Officer Manjunath, Zonal Officer K.R. Mahesh, Junior Engineers (JEs) Kantharaj, Achari and others took part in the operation.