MUDA reclaims encroached land
News

MUDA reclaims encroached land

March 24, 2025

Mysuru: Continuing its drive against encroachment of Government lands, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in an early morning operation on Thursday, evacuated 1.25 acres of prime land worth about Rs. 15 crore on H.D. Kote Road and reclaimed it.

The MUDA authorities evacuated the encroachments on 1.25 acre of land at Nachanahalli village on H.D. Kote Road and coming under Nachanahalli Survey No. 74. The then CITB (now MUDA) had acquired this land in 1962 for the formation of a residential layout.

The encroachers had built structures illegally on this land and had even secured the land with barbed wire fencing. The MUDA authorities, following a direction from MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, evacuated the encroached land which is said to be worth Rs. 15 crore, by demolishing the illegal structures and reclaimed it under tight Police security.

MUDA Superintending Engineer (SE) Muralidhar, Executive Engineers (EEs) Nagesh and Dharendrappa, Special Land Acquisition Officer Manjunath, Zonal Officer K.R. Mahesh, Junior Engineers (JEs) Kantharaj, Achari and others took part in the operation.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching