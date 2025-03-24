Youth dies after diving into shallow swimming pool
News

Youth dies after diving into shallow swimming pool

March 24, 2025

Kushalnagar: A 35-year-old man from Kushalnagar, Nishanth, tragically lost his life after diving into a shallow swimming pool in Chikkamagaluru yesterday.

Nishanth, the owner of a mobile phone shop in Kushalnagar, was on a bikers’ trip with a group of 12 friends riding on six bikes.

The group reached a homestay in Chikkamagaluru around 2.30 pm and relaxed by the pool after lunch. While they were unwinding, Nishanth suddenly got up and dove into the pool, unaware that it was only 4.5 feet deep — despite him being 5 feet 10 inches tall. On impact, his head hit the pool floor, causing a severe spinal cord injury.

Seeing Nishanth unresponsive and floating on the water, his friends immediately jumped in and pulled him out onto the concrete floor. Though unable to move his head and lower body, he was still conscious and responsive to their desperate queries.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors advised his friends to shift him to NITTE Hospital in Mangaluru for advanced treatment. However, his condition deteriorated en route, and he passed away before reaching the hospital. Nishanth had been married for three years.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching