Hang nest to feed birds in your courtyard: Birder

March 24, 2025

Mysuru: Prakrutim Rakshamah, a city- based people’s movement celebrated World Sparrow Day at the premises of Royal Mart on Male Mahadeshwara Road (Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road) in city recently.

Birder Praveen, who spoke on the occasion, said that sparrows were our companions during childhood, with the open space in front of the house turning into their habitat. Now, with people opting for luxurious lifestyle, adapting to concrete structures, the sparrows have gone extinct by 70 percent with no place for roosting. Efforts should be made to bring them back to the courtyard of the house.

The sparrows were also farmer friendly, as they were preying on insects in agricultural fields. Now, the farmers are forced to rely extensively on insecticide to protect their crops, turning the food into poison. To conserve the species of sparrows, World Sparrow Day is being celebrated since 2010. Everyone should join hands in the noble cause of saving the sparrows by hanging artificial nests in their courtyards and feed birds with grains.

Over 100 nests made of bamboo were distributed on the occasion. Former Corporator M.K. Shankar, Convener of Prakrutim Rakshamah V. Sriprasad, Nawaz of Royal Mart, Sampath and Mamatha were present.