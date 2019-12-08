Abhishek’s last rites performed in the US

December 8, 2019

Mysuru: The last rites of Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat, a resident of Kuvempunagar in city, who was shot dead at a motel in San Bernardino, California, USA, on Nov.28, was performed at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel in San Bernardino on Friday morning.

The body was earlier kept for public viewing where the Chairman, teachers and a large number of students of California State University, members of Kannada organisations, industrialist Eknath Rai, Vipul Rai of Kannada Sangha paid their last respects.

Abhishek’s father Sudesh, mother Nandhini and younger brother Abhishresti took part in the last rites which was performed as per Hindu tradition. Post funeral rituals and other religious rituals were held at Puthige Mutt in Phoneix yesterday.

Grief-stricken family members of deceased Abhishek are yet to come out of shock. Abhishek, a resident of Kuvempunagar in city, was pursuing his Master’s in Computer Science at California State University in San Bernardino. He was shot dead on Nov. 28 on Thanksgiving Day inside the motel at 100 Block of South E. Street where Abhishek was working part-time. Abhishek Bhat had moved to California for his post-graduation course two years ago. He had four months left to complete his degree.

Eric Devon Turner, also known as Devon Erick Turner, of San Bernardino, who had shot dead Abhishek had fled by the time the Police reached the scene of the shooting but later surrendered before the Police, who had produced Devon before a local Court.

