Onion price hits Rs.150 a kg

December 8, 2019

Situation likely to continue for 15 days

Mysuru: There seems to be no respite from the spiralling prices of onion with good variety touching Rs.150 a kg. Though onion is being imported from Turkey, the situation has not eased favourably.

Mysuru city has a demand of 35 loads of onion per day but only 10 loads are said to be arriving, resulting in price going up. The small size onion from North Karnataka is being sold at Rs.80 a kg.

Traders opine that the high price would continue for another 15 days till the fresh lot arrive in first week of January next from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chitradurga and Hubballi.

Devaraja Market

At Devaraja Market, onion was being sold yesterday with prices ranging from Rs.80 to Rs.150 a kg depending on size and quality with onion from Turkey going at Rs.150 a kg, according to traders.

APMC Yard

There are 52 stalls at APMC yard selling onion at wholesale rate. Many people from Kerala buy onion in Mysuru and obviously the demand goes up especially with shortfall in arrivals. The wholesale rate is also close to Rs.140 a kg for good variety, say the traders.

