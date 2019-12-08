Hundreds of women participate in ‘Saree Walkathon’

December 8, 2019

Mysuru: Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central had organised a 2.5 km ‘Saree Walkathon’ this morning in city with two themes ‘Together We Can — Healthy Women, Happy Homes’ and ‘Encourage Orphans for an Orphan-free India’.

The contest was held under two categories — below 50 and above 50 years. About 400 women all draped in sarees participated in the event which commenced from Scouts and Guides Grounds and passed through JLB Road, Krishna Vilas Road and Devaraj Urs Road before culminating at the starting point. A warm-up session with dance was held before the walkathon commenced.

Flagging off the walkathon, Kamakshi Devi, daughter of late Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, contended that health was very important for women. She advised women to exercise without fail.

The oldest participant was 83-year-old Salina Wagh who was presented a special prize.

The first three winners under- 50 were B.N. Sindhu, A.L. Hema and Mallika Rao. Priyadarshini Mahendra and Sushma N. Gowda bagged the consolation prizes.

The three winners in the above-50 category were V. Vijayalakshmi, Lakshmi Iyengar and Sharada. Kala Mohan and Kamala Vijay Kumar won the consolation prizes.

District Chairperson of Inner Wheel Club Anuradha Nandakumar, Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central President Asha Divyesh, Secretary Sangeetha Darira and others were present.

