Achievers felicitated, ‘Namasthe Sainikare’ book released at Daksha College in city
News

Achievers felicitated, ‘Namasthe Sainikare’ book released at Daksha College in city

February 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Daksha College of Global Education Trust, Mysuru and Atmashree Kannada Saamskrutika Pratishtana, Bengaluru, had organised a function on Sunday at Daksha College in city to release the book, ‘Namasthe Sainikare’ authored by Dr. Gunavantha Manju.

Retired IAS Officer and President of Karnataka Border Area Development Authority Dr. C. Somashekar, who was the chief guest, addressing the students said, “Soldiers are perhaps the most highly respected people in the country always associated with courage and honesty. They are the true role models for young people to follow.”

Chairman of Daksha College P. Jayachandra Raju was presented with the prestigious ‘Rashtreeya  Shikshana Ratna’ award for affording sustenance to all the young learners within his reach and promoting holistic education to prepare students to reach new heights.

He is a United Nations (UN) professional and ardent promoter of environment protection and enthusiastic supporter of global sustainable development.

Dr. Shantaveera Mahaswamiji of Sri Kolada Mutt Mahasamsthana, Bengaluru, Govindahalli Krishnegowda, Writer Satish Javaregowda, Jaraganahalli Sadashivaiah, Retired IFS Officer K.V. Lakshman Murthy, Danseuse and actress Tanisha and Founder of Amruthaalaya TV Naveen Bhagyashree Guruji were present.

Achievers from various parts of the State in the field of Art, Literature, Social Service, Distinguished Teachers and Principals of Mysuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Belagavi, Mandya, and H.D. Kote were honoured and felicitated for their excellence and achievements in their field of interest.

