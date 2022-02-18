Anganwadi worker attempts suicide over frequent transfers
News

Anganwadi worker attempts suicide over frequent transfers

February 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: An Anganwadi worker, fed up with frequent transfers and humiliations in meetings has written a note and attempted suicide by consuming poison. The incident took place at Maragowdanahalli (DMG Halli) in the taluk on Wednesday.

The woman, who attempted suicide, is P.N. Sumathi, wife of Puttegowda. She was working as an Anganwadi worker at the 2nd Anganwadi Centre in the village.

In the note written by Sumathi, she has alleged that an Anganwadi worker at Maraiahnahundi village Anganwadi Centre, who is also the resident of Maragowdanahalli was trying to get herself transferred to her (Sumathi) place which was being supported by Woman and Child Development Department Deputy Director Basavaraj, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Manjula Patil and Supervisor Parvathi Nayak.

Sumathi has also stated that she was facing a lot of problems from Maraiahnahundi Anganwadi workers, who were indulging in false accusation against her and was being humiliated in front of others at the meetings.

Stating that though an order for her transfer to Maragowdanahalli 2nd Anganwadi Centre was sent, the Woman and Child Development Department Director had not given her the transfer order for three months, she alleged and added that though the villagers requested the officer on her behalf, the officer was deliberately giving her mental tension.

Sumathi’s husband Puttegowda, villagers and a few Anganwadi workers have appealed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to initiate action against the erring officials and a complaint in this regard has been lodged at Yelwal Police Station.

Meanwhile, Sumathi, who has been admitted to K.R. Hospital, is said to be recovering, according to her relatives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching