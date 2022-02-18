Scooterist using fake number plate held
February 18, 2022

Cops collect Rs. 8,000 fine from him

Mysore/Mysuru: Devaraja Traffic Police, who were conducting checking of vehicles following increase in traffic rules violation cases,  intercepted a Honda Dio scooter with registration KA-09-HT-6930 on Feb. 10, near KSRTC Bus Stand and found that there were 16 traffic violation cases pending on it.

On examining the RC of the vehicle, the Cops found that the original registration of the scooter is KA-09-HT-9630 and the vehicle owner’s name is Rajesh. The owner of the scooter with KA-09-HT-9630 registration, in a bid to avoid getting penalised for traffic violations had affixed the registration plate with the number KA-09-HT-6930, which originally belongs to the vehicle owned by one C. Harish of Srirampura.

The Traffic Police collected a total of Rs. 8,000 fine from the erring rider and advised him to refrain from such acts.

DCP M.S. Geetha Prasanna and ACP (Traffic) S.E. Gangadharswamy guided Devaraja Traffic Inspector N. Muniyappa and staff in the operation.

