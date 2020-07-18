Act against Netas breaching social distancing norms: HC

July 18, 2020

Government asked to form grievance redressal mechanism where citizens can complain through email, SMS or WhatsApp

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The Karnataka High Court (HC) has pulled up the State Government for not taking strict action against political figures and elected representatives, who blatantly violate social distancing norms at a time when the COVID-19 virus is infecting thousands of people on a day-to-day basis.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy, while passing interim directions on a petition seeking stricter enforcement of the National Directive for COVID Management issued by the Central Government, said, “State must ensure that strict action is taken against everyone who is violating the directions of authorities — especially against political figures and elected representatives. If action is not taken it will send a wrong signal.”

The High Court was hearing a PIL on the implementation of provisions under the Disaster Management Act. Bengaluru-based advocate G.R. Mohan had submitted photographs of events where norms were violated. He said social distancing norms were violated at a wedding held by a politician, while laying the foundation stone for a statue and also during a political rally.

“Our attention is invited to an event on June 27 to erect a statue of Kempegowda at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru where norms of social distancing and wearing of masks were thrown to the wind… It is time for the State to take action against persons, however influential he / she may be,” it said.

The Bench also directed the Government to set up in a week’s time a grievance redressal mechanism where citizens can lodge complaints about violation of norms, if any, either through email, SMS or WhatsApp facility. The Bench said, “Apart from number 100 (Police Control Room), we direct the State to create a grievance redressal mechanism to enable citizens to lodge complaints by various methods, e-mails, SMS WhatsApp etc. Even the facility of uploading photographs may be allowed. The State must ensure the complaints reach all the authorities who are under obligation to take prompt action.” It has also asked the Government to give wide publicity to the same.

The Bench has directed the State to take necessary steps to authorise District Officers under the Disaster Management Act who can take penal action of collecting spot fines in different parts of the State, within one week. It said, “Only if a large number of officers are authorised to collect fines can norms be implemented effectively.” As per Government orders in Municipal Corporation limits, Rs. 200 fine can be levied on people not wearing face masks and Rs. 100 in rural areas.

Former MLAs Vasu, Somashekar welcome High Court (HC) move: Welcoming the decision of the High Court, former MLA M.K. Somashekar told Star of Mysore that law must be the same for everyone.

“Unfortunately, political leaders of various parties are openly flouting the norms at a time of pandemic. What example they are setting to the other people? Do they care for laws and rules? Action must be initiated against them,” he said and added that the High Court directive is an eye-opener to many political leaders.

Former MLA Vasu too echoed similar sentiments and said that law-makers have turned law-breakers. “It is the influential people who violate the rules most of the times. Strict action must be taken against violators under the provisions of Disaster Management Act and also as per COVID guidelines. Local enforcement officers must not cow down to political pressures and they must implement rules stringently,” he opined.