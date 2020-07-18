Mass rapid testing of symptomatic people begins in NR Constituency

July 18, 2020

Seven more COVID deaths in Mysuru; 93 fresh positive cases

15 teams formed for door-to-door testing of vulnerable population

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district reported seven more deaths yesterday (July 17) and recorded 93 new COVID-19. With this, the total number of deaths has increased to 57. The cumulative positive cases have increased to 1,413, with 805 active cases. District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh told reporters this morning that today, the death count is likely to go up to 60 to 64 as more deaths have been reported.

Till now, 551 patients have been cured and discharged. All the seven patients who died yesterday were diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Of seven, six are male and one is a 52-year-old female. While three are below 49 years, three others include 80-year-old male, 63-year-old-male and a 69-year-old-male.

Of the 93 fresh cases, 38 are primary and secondary contacts of infected persons, 17 cases have travel history, 24 with Influenza-Like Illness, 11 SARI and three pregnant women. Of the total 805 active cases, 245 of them have been admitted to the designated COVID-19 Hospitals, 75 of them have been isolated in COVID healthcares, 110 isolated in COVID Care Centres and 85 of them have been isolated at various private hospitals and 290 of the have been placed under home isolation.

The Health Department authorities have observed 16,821 persons till the date. While 13,979 completed quarantine period, 2,037 are under quarantine. The authorities have tested a total of 30,205 samples and 28,728 of them have tested negative.

A person being screened with a thermal scanner.

“Chasing Corona” operation

Meanwhile, the District Administration has launched “Chasing Corona” operation in Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency and the bordering Chamaraja Constituency. In the wake of rising COVID-19 infection rate and deaths in Mysuru, especially in NR Constituency, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has declared certain areas of the Constituency and some areas of adjoining Chamaraja Constituency as restricted zones. The orders will be in force from 6 am on July 17 till 6 am on July 24.

Fully enforcing the order with minimum exceptions, the city Police under the jurisdiction of Narasimharaja, Udayagiri, Lashkar Mohalla and Mandi Mohalla Police Stations laid barricades to prevent unnecessary movement of people. All commercial activities have been banned except for essential services like groceries, food, milk, vegetables, medicines, banks and Government offices. Meat and fish stalls are to open only on Tuesdays and Fridays. All religious, festival and customs gatherings have been barred and entry of public has been restricted to prayer halls and religious places. Following the restrictions, there was minimum public movement.

Police erect barricades in some areas of NR Constituency to prevent unnecessary public movement.

In the areas that have been sealed down like Muneshwara Nagar, KHB Colony, Udayagiri, Rajiv Nagar, Beedi Colony and Sathagalli Layouts, public were allowed to purchase essentials from 6 am to 10 am. Only Government officers, contract workers with valid identity cards were permitted to move around and any other public movement has been banned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and ACPs Shivashankar and Shashidhar visited the areas and asked their staff to enforce the restriction order strictly.

Picture shows a cow that has been caught in crossfire as barricades prevented its free movement.

Mass testing of symptomatic patients

While the Police were engaged in preventing public movement, Health Department officials initiated the task of mass testing of symptomatic patients and if they turn positive, they are being immediately shifted to the isolation centres. The teams are using Rapid Antigen Test Kits for faster results. A patient can be tested positive or negative within 2 hours of the test without waiting for laboratory tests that take a minimum of two days for result confirmation.

Priority or preference is given to the residents of such areas where COVID deaths are reported. The immediate neighbourhood residents are screened for symptoms and shifted to facilities in case they are infected by the virus. An ambulance accompanies the test team and patients are moved to care facilities without any delay. Tests are being conducted after a survey where vulnerable groups like elderly and children are identified.

As on-the-spot tests are conducted, it is easy for the Health Department staff to trace the contact history and primary and secondary contacts. The Rapid Antigen Test also puts brakes on the movement of people in the gap between the date of giving swab samples and the date of test results, said District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh.

He said that over 15 teams of healthcare workers have been formed for door-to-door testing. “Mysuru has got 2,200 Rapid Antigen Test Kits and we cannot test everyone. Only symptomatic persons will be tested with such kits to avoid a long wait till the laboratory results come,” he said.