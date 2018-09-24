Actor Darshan’s car towed away to Bengaluru before Police visit spot; car brought back

Mysuru: Soon after the accident involving the three actors and a friend took place, the Audi Q7 premium luxury SUV (KA-51-Z-7999) in which they were travelling, was towed away to Bengaluru.

When V.V. Puram Police reached the accident spot near JSS Urban Haat, they found the car missing. Realising that the car was already towed away to Bengaluru, the investigating officials ordered the SUV to be brought back for mahazar and investigation. The car is being brought back to the city now.

Police said that the presence of the car was important for investigation. Later, a team of officials, accompanied by dog squad and forensic experts visited the spot to collect evidence.

Meanwhile MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, who is producing Darshan-starrer ‘Odeya’, told reporters this morning that the SUV was towed away to Bengaluru as it was a ‘self-accident.’ “We had informed the Police before towing away the car as the accident did not harm anyone else. A complaint has been filed in the Police Station on the accident and the Police are doing their job,” he said.

Narrating yesterday’s events, Sandesh Nagaraj said that the actors were shooting for the movie since the last few days at the Government Guest House in city. “Yesterday the shooting took place and it was decided to shoot all night. But as former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had arrived at the Guest House, the film crew was packed up at 9 pm for security reasons,” he said.

Nagaraj said that after packing up, the actors left for dinner and the accident occurred when they were returning. “It is an unfortunate accident and no one else was harmed. As it is a ‘self accident,’ the Police were informed before the SUV was towed away. The actors are recuperating at the hospital,” he added.