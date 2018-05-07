Actor Yogesh seeks vote for Dr. Yathindra

Mysuru: Sandalwood actor Yogesh (Yogi) campaigned for Varuna Congress candidate Dr. Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, in some villages of the constituency yesterday.

Yogesh held Road Shows in 13 villages including Duddagere, Lakshmipura and Gurukarpura in the Constituency.

Addressing the gathering at villages, Yogesh said that CM Siddharamaiah is credited with introducing various welfare schemes such as Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Indira Canteens etc.

As such, the people should re-elect the Congress in the State for carrying forward the various development projects, programmes, schemes, initiatives etc. for the overall growth of the State.

Former APMC President Beeregowda, leaders P. Basavaraj, Patel Mahadevappa, Varuna Mahesh, C. Kempeeraiah, M.P. Ravikumar and others took part in the campaign.