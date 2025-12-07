ADC makes surprise visit to BC Hostels
News

ADC makes surprise visit to BC Hostels

December 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. P. Shivaraju on Thursday paid a surprise visit to  Student Hostels run by the Backward Classes Welfare Department in the city, to personally take stock of the system in place there.

The ADC, who is also the Mysuru Taluk in-charge of Hostels, is said to have paid visit following the directions of State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

Dr. Shivaraju, who visited the Hostels at Kuvempunagar, Bogadi and other places, inspected the drinking water facility, kitchen room, grains storage room, toilets and other civic amenities available there. He also checked the quality of food prepared there and interacted with the Hostel inmates on various issues concerning Hostel facilities.

He directed the officials to effective deliver Government services to all targeted beneficiaries and advised the students to come up in life by properly using Government benefits.

The ADC later held a meeting with parents of PU students at D. Devaraj Urs Post-matric Boys Hostel in Kuvempunagar, during which he received inputs from students and parents on Hostel facilities.

Backward classes Welfare department District Officer Raghavendra, Taluk Officer Chandrakala and Hostel wardens were present.

