Theppotsava held at Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple
News

Theppotsava held at Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple

December 7, 2025

Nanjangud: As part of Chikka Jatra Mahotsava, Parvathi Sametha Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Theppotsava was celebrated at Kapila river in the town yesterday evening.

The Priests, led by Chief Priest of Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple, Nagachandra Dixit, brought the Utsava Murti, decorated with diamonds and other ornaments, in a palanquin to the river.

After performing various rituals at the river bank, Utsava Murti was placed on the modified boat, called as floating temple and was taken around in the river for 3 times. It evoked slogans hailing the deity, by the large number of devotees who witnessed the annual religious event.

Later, prasada was distributed. Dy.SP Raghu supervised the security arrangements.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching