Theppotsava held at Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple

December 7, 2025

Nanjangud: As part of Chikka Jatra Mahotsava, Parvathi Sametha Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Theppotsava was celebrated at Kapila river in the town yesterday evening.

The Priests, led by Chief Priest of Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple, Nagachandra Dixit, brought the Utsava Murti, decorated with diamonds and other ornaments, in a palanquin to the river.

After performing various rituals at the river bank, Utsava Murti was placed on the modified boat, called as floating temple and was taken around in the river for 3 times. It evoked slogans hailing the deity, by the large number of devotees who witnessed the annual religious event.

Later, prasada was distributed. Dy.SP Raghu supervised the security arrangements.