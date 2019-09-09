Adequate number of buses for Dasara: Transport Minister

September 9, 2019

Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is also the Transport Minister, said that officials have been directed to operate adequate number of KSRTC buses to meet Dasara tourist rush.

Speaking to media after inspecting the new driving track near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Rajvnagar here yesterday, Savadi said that Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna, local MPs, MLAs and other leaders have been working together for ensuring the success of Dasara.

Stressing on the need for the co-operation of everyone to make the ‘Naada Habba’ a resounding success, Savadi said that the Transport Department will extend full co-operation for Dasara.

Stating that the District Minister has sought 300 more buses to Mysuru for Dasara, the Dy.CM said that the KSRTC authorities have been asked to provide sufficient number of buses for the benefit of tourists.

Maintaining that the new RTO Office and driving track works have been completed at a cost of Rs.8 crore, Savadi said that the officials concerned have been directed to expedite the additional works being taken up at the new facility.

Stating that the State Transport Corporations were incurring losses, he said that priority has been given for bringing them out from losses and to maintain transparency in their functioning.

Referring to the introduction of electric buses, he said that the KSRTC was mulling on introduction of electric buses, as they are considered to be eco-friendly.

Pointing out that the Transport Dept. is in talks with some foreign companies for supply of electric buses, Savadi said that Assam will soon be introducing electric buses. After coming to know from Assam on the pros and cons of operating these buses, the Government will proceed accordingly on the issue, he said and added that the suppliers of electric buses will train the drivers and technical staff on their maintenance.

No bus fare hike

Ruling out any imminent bus fare hike, Savadi said that although there is a proposal for fare hike in view of increasing fuel prices and rising operating costs, the Government has no plans for hiking bus fares for now.

Replying to a query on the criticism that hefty fines are being imposed on traffic violators instead of repairing roads which are in a poor state, Savadi said that traffic fines are in place through out the country and Karnataka was no exception. Maintaining that there was no connection between collection of traffic fines and repair of roads, the Dy.CM asserted that there can be no exemption from traffic fines for violation of traffic rules, by citing the poor state of roads.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, leaders H.V. Rajeev, C. Basavegowda, Pradeep, Joint Commissioner of Transport C.T. Murthy, RTO A.B. Yomakeshappa and other officials were present.