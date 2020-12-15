Adivasis seek inner reservation at Tribal Meet

December 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A round table conference on seeking inner reservation in jobs and education for Adivasis and implementation of Muzaffar Assadi Report was held at the Freedom Fighters’ Park in Subbarayanakere Grounds here this morning. The conference was organised under the aegis of Budakattu Moolanivasigala Jagruta Vedike.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference, senior writer Prof. Kalegowda Nagawara said that Adivasis, who are considered as an indigenous tribe of the Indian sub-continent, are nature’s children. Pointing out that Adivasis (indengeous tribal communities) are lagging far behind in terms of education and development, he said that providing inner reservation in jobs and education will help the tribal communities in coming to the mainstream society.

Noting that University of Mysore faculty and activist Prof. Muzaffar Assadi has submitted a report to the Government on the socio-economic status of tribal communities after thorough studies and research, Prof. Kalegowda wondered what was hindering the Government in implementing the recommendations of the report, which is vital for tribal upliftment.

Accusing politicians of showing disregard for the report, he urged the Government to understand the status of Adivasis and take measures for announcing inner reservation and implementation of Assadi Report.

Former UoM faculty Prof. B.P. Maheshchandra Guru, Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike President K.S. Shivaram, writer Ksheerasagar, Gundlupet’s Sai Pragthi Foundation President Dr.S. Rathnamma, Tribal leaders Somanna, Jayappa and Manjunath, Budakattu Moolanivasigala Jagruta Vedike President Basappa Lingapura, Vedike’s H.D. Kote Taluk President S. Ravi and others were present.