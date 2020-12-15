KSRTC bus service resumes

Mysore/Mysuru: KSRTC bus service to sub-urban and city resumed this morning after four days of indefinite strike by a section of employees urging the State Government to consider them as the Government employees.
The strike was called off on Monday evening after the Government fulfilled 9 of the total ten demands put forth by the striking employees. However, it was non-committal on extending 6th Pay Commission to KSRTC workers in view of the current financial condition. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has already ruled out considering the KSRTC employees as the Government employees as the workers of other Corporation would also demand the same.
Senior officials of sub-urban and city bus services confirmed running of all buses and schedules since this morning and also attendance of all workers.
Nine demands fulfilled by the Government
- Health Insurance cover for all employees.
- Rs.30 lakh compensation to workers who die on CORONA-19 duty as given to Govt. employees.
- Committee to be set up to formulate rules for inter-Corporation transfer.
- Reducing training period of workers from two years to one year.
- Implementing Human Resources Management System in KSRTC.
- Incentive for working overtime.
- System to check exploitation of workers in depots.
- Alternative system in place of Not Issued-Not Collected system.
- Decision on implementing 6th Pay Commission depending upon the state financial condition.
How about privatizing transportation sector and end the hardship to public?