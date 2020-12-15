KSRTC bus service resumes

December 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: KSRTC bus service to sub-urban and city resumed this morning after four days of indefinite strike by a section of employees urging the State Government to consider them as the Government employees.

The strike was called off on Monday evening after the Government fulfilled 9 of the total ten demands put forth by the striking employees. However, it was non-committal on extending 6th Pay Commission to KSRTC workers in view of the current financial condition. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has already ruled out considering the KSRTC employees as the Government employees as the workers of other Corporation would also demand the same.

Senior officials of sub-urban and city bus services confirmed running of all buses and schedules since this morning and also attendance of all workers.

Nine demands fulfilled by the Government