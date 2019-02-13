Aesthetically designed Circle on Vishwamanava Double Road

Mysuru: The work on the Circle near Bake Point in Saraswathipuram (Vishwamanava Double Road), which was going on for quite some time, has been completed and is open for free flow of traffic.

When the work on the beautification of the Circle began, there were lot of disgruntled voices as many felt that the Circle at this point was inappropriate as it would occupy a lot of space thus inconveniencing the smooth flow of traffic.

However, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) was confident of the aesthetic look that the Circle would get, once it was completed. The area comes under Ward No.21 on Vishwamanava Double Road and the work began two months ago.

The work on the Circle paved with cobblestones and an ornamental heritage lamp post in the centre was taken up at a cost of Rs.15 lakh.

Zonal Office 4 Development Officer B.R. Nalini and Assistant Engineer Sharath Gowda were supervising the work.

Civil Contractor Balasubramanya Raje Urs was awarded the contract by the MCC through tender process and he completed the work in the stipulated time, said Nalini.

The electric power lines have already been drawn to the heritage lamps and only the light bulbs need to be fixed which will be done shortly, she added.

The Bake Point Circle is one more addition to the various Circles across Mysuru which enhances the appeal of the heritage city, said the residents of the area.

