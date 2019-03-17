Ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Police hold Rowdy Parade

Mysuru: In the background of forthcoming Lok Sabha election to Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency that will be held on Apr.18 and subsequent counting and the announcement of results, the City Police this morning launched ‘Operation Sunrise’ where, in a pre-dawn operation, houses of all prominent rowdy-sheeters across the city were simultaneously raided.

This is a first-of-its-kind operation, where simultaneous raids were conducted before the sun rose and where all the 18 Police Stations in city were involved. The operation began at 5 am and after the raids, rowdy-sheeters were paraded at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Grounds. The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj based on the directive issued by City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna.

Armed with Search Warrants issued by Courts, Police officers knocked the doors of the houses where the rowdy-sheeters stayed. Women Police Constables and officers were also part of the raid since rowdy-sheeters have families.

As part of the raid, the houses were searched for weapons, arms, ammunition and explosives. Shelves, cupboards, attics, false ceilings, beds and wardrobes were searched thoroughly for weapons.

Police officer searching the house. All rowdy elements were paraded at CAR Grounds later.

There are three Police Sub-Divisions in city — Narasimharaja, Devaraja and Krishnaraja — and there are over 1,010 rowdy-sheeters in city, divided across 18 Police Stations.

Following the directive from the District Administration, all the 1,266 gun licence holders in city have deposited their weapons and licences in the jurisdictional Police Stations till the elections are over.

Today’s operation ensured that no rowdy-sheeter is in the possession of guns. The entire raid operation was videographed.

Raids were held at Udayagiri, Paduvarahalli, Yeraganahalli, Devaraja Mohalla, Mandi Mohalla, Lashkar Mohalla, Nazarbad, K.R. Mohalla, Sunnadakeri, Alanahalli, Manchegowdanakoppalu, Metagalli and Giribovipalya where there is the highest concentration of rowdy elements.

Associates of rowdy-sheeters Bhagya, Devu, Avva Madesha and friends of the accused involved in the murder of RSS worker Kyathamaranahalli Raju were also rounded-up in today’s raids.

After the raids, all the rowdy-sheeters were brought to CAR Grounds by 7.30 am where they were warned not to indulge in any anti-social activities during elections. They were made to sign bonds that they would not indulge in any political activity, except exercising their franchise in a peaceful manner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) M. Muthuraj addressing the rowdy-sheeters during the Rowdy Parade at CAR Grounds in city this morning. Devaraja ACP G.S. Gajendra Prasad is also seen.

In the bond, it has been mentioned that rowdy-sheeters would not indulge in group clash or in canvassing for candidates, threaten or influence voters to vote for a particular candidate, visit houses along with the candidates showing muscle power and gathering people for any political rally.

Police said that the raids were primarily to check the daily activities of the rowdy-sheeters whether they are indulging in any anti-social activities and whether they have any weapons.

DCP Muthuraj told the rowdy-sheeters that any violation would lead to their externment from the city and district limits.

After the parade, all the rowdy-sheeters were dropped back to their houses.

Krishnaraja ACP Gopalakrishna Naik, Narasimharaja ACP Dharanesh, Devaraja ACP G.S. Gajendra Prasad, City Crime Branch (CCB) ACP Mariyappa, CCB Inspectors Krishnappa, C. Kiran Kumar and Rajashekhar, Inspectors, Sub-Inspector, Women Police officers and Constables participated in the operation.

