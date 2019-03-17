Static surveillance teams to check flow of cash, liquor

Mysuru: To stem the flow of liquor and cash during the Lok Sabha elections, and for effective monitoring of the poll process in the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, the Mysuru District Administration has constituted Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams (check-posts).

Twelve Static Surveillance Teams have been constituted for assisting the Election Commission in implementing the Model Code of Conduct. These squads will remain functional till the completion of polls.

Static Surveillance Teams have been established on Nanjangud Road, H.D. Kote Road, Bogadi Road, T. Narasipur Road, Bannur Road, Mahadevapura Road, Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, KRS Road, Hunsur Road, BEML Road, Kalasthawadi Road and Royal Inn Junction.

The Flying Squads are headed by officials with Executive Magisterial power and comprise Police officials, and videographers for recording all their activities on a daily basis. The squads have been entrusted with the responsibility to attend to all complaints of threat, intimidation, movement of anti-social elements, liquor, arms and ammunition, and large sum of cash for the purpose of bribing of electors. The squads have also been assigned the task of videography of all major rallies, public meetings, and other major expenses made by political parties.

Each team has to submit a report in respect of seizures made on a daily basis to the returning officer. Expenditure-sensitive areas will be the focus to check on illegal activities. All the check-posts are already functioning 24×7 and they are keeping a hawk’s eye on election-related malpractices.

The posts are manned by 36 officers by the Deputy Commissioner who is also the District Electoral Officer and Returning Officer. From the Police Department, 36 ASIs and 36 Constables have been appointed for round-the-clock work.

Unexplained cash to be seized

Unexplained cash above Rs.50,000 will be seized. It will be released only after it is proven that it has nothing to do with the elections. If the seized amount from any individual is above Rs.10 lakh, it will be referred to the Income Tax Department.

In case of any hindrance at the check-posts despite having all necessary documents for the cash and valuables being transported, such cases will be looked into by the Committees under the Chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officers of the jurisdictional Zilla Panchayats. Affected persons can file a complaint to this Committee in their districts.

Transporting Bank cash

Banks and other financial institutions transporting cash should follow the standard operating procedure for transportation of clean cash prescribed by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Financial Services). Bank should ensure that the cash vans of outsourced agencies/ companies carrying that Bank’s cash do not carry cash of any third party agencies/ individuals except the Banks.

EC permission not needed for private functions

There is no need for people to seek permission from the Election Commission to hold private events such as weddings and birthday parties.

This order has been issued by the Election Commission as many individuals and non-political organisations are approaching the District Election Officers and Model Code of Conduct teams seeking permission to conduct private events.

However, enforcement authorities will keep an eye on such events to see if they are funded by political parties or candidates.

Permission mandatory

It is mandatory to seek permission from the District Administration for transporting cash in excess of Rs.50,000. Though permission is not necessary for conducting weddings and religious programmes, organisers should take measures to ensure the events are not misused for political benefits.

Mysuru (Kodagu district), Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan Deputy Commissioners have warned that those found violating the Poll Code of Conduct will be strictly dealt with. The Election Commission has cautioned people to have valid documents if they are carrying cash above Rs.50,000 and new articles and gifts worth over Rs.10,000.

