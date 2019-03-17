When President was blessed by ‘Mother of Trees’

New Delhi: The strict protocol of Rashtrapati Bhavan could not curb the motherly instincts of 106-year-old Saalumarada Thimmakka, who was awarded Padmashree for planting thousands of trees in Karnataka, as she touched the forehead of President Ram Nath Kovind to bless him.

Thimmakka, who has earned the nickname of ‘Vruksha Mathe (mother of trees)’ for planting 8,000 trees — including over 400 banyan trees — was honoured along with other personalities at Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday.

In a ceremony marked by strict protocols, Thimmakka, dressed in a light green sari, with a smiling face and ‘tripundra’ on her forehead, approached the dias to receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. As the President, 33 years younger to Thimmakka, asked her to face the camera, she touched his forehead with her frail hands to bless him.

Her innocuous move brought a smile on the faces of the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the guests who applauded for her. The President took to Twitter to recall the gesture. “At the Padma awards ceremony, it is the President’s privilege to honour India’s best and most deserving. But today I was deeply touched when Saalumarada Thimmakka, an environmentalist from Karnataka, and at 107 the oldest Padma awardee this year, thought it fit to bless me,” he tweeted.

He also said, “Saalumarada Thimmakka represents the resilience and determination and perseverance of the ordinary Indian citizen, especially of women in our country. May her example, and that of every Padma awardee, inspire our India to greater heights.

After receiving her award, Thimmakka also planted a sapling at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Thimmakka’s story is that of grit and determination. She reportedly wanted to commit suicide when she was in her 40s as she was unable to bear a child. With the support of her husband, she found solace in planting trees.

OTHER AWARDEES

Noted physicist Rohini Madhusudan Godbole and archaeologist Sharada Srinivasan were the other two noted personalities from the State on whom the President conferred Padmashree, the fourth highest civilian award. Sarod maestro Rajeev Taranath was also one of the Padmashree awardees from the State. However, he was not present at the ceremony.

The President conferred Padma awards on 54 personalities including Folk Singer Teejan Bai and chairman of Larsen and Toubro Anil Kumar Naik, scientist S. Nambi Narayanan, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, footballer Sunil Chhetri, archer L. Bombayla Devi, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and captain of Indian women’s basketball team Prashanti Singh.

