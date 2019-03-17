Kodagu soldier honoured with ‘Shourya Chakra’ award

Madikeri: Adding one more feather to the cap of Kodagu, Gonikoppal-based soldier H.N. Mahesh who has been serving in Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles- 44 Battallion has been honoured with Shourya Chakra award for gunning down two terrorists at Kashmir Valley. President Ram Nath Kovind honoured him with the award at the award distribution ceremony held at Rashtrapathi Bhavan at New Delhi last Thursday.

Mahesh is the son of contractor Nagaraj and Lakshmi couple of Gonikoppal town. He joined the Indian Army Corps of Engineers seven years back and later he had been deputed to 44 Rashtriya Rifles.

On Aug. 3, 2018 at 9 pm, Mahesh and other soldiers came face to face with five terrorists identified with Laskhar-e-Taiba when they involved in search operation inside the jungles of Shopian District in Kashmir valley.

The militants had crossed the borders, taken shelter and attacked the Indian soldiers including Mahesh. The Indian soldiers, based on the intelligence reports, had taken up combing operation to find out the hideouts of the militants in the forests.

In the gun battle that ensued between Indian soldiers and the terrorists overnight, Mahesh shot down two terrorists and injuring another. Indian Army soldiers exchanged gunfire on that night and managed to drive back other terrorists successfully.

Recognising the valour of Mahesh, Indian Army had recommended him to receive the award for gunning down the terrorists risking his life.

The parents of Mahesh were present at the award distribution ceremony.





