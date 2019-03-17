II PU Biology students demand re-exam

Mysuru: Hundreds of Second Year Pre-University (PU) students, who had written their Biology exam paper on Thursday, have demanded the PU Board to either conduct re-exam or provide grace marks to them as the paper was difficult to answer.

Star of Mysore received many phone calls from parents and students of various PU Colleges in city where they complained that the paper was ‘extremely tough than National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and JEE (Joint Entrance Exam).’

According to students, both one-mark and five-mark questions were tough. “Most of us could not even understand the questions. Some students even cried in the examination hall,” said a student.

After the exam, PU Board officials too received many emails and calls from students who said that the question paper was extremely tough.

Hence, the students are demanding grace marks and many have written to the Board urging them to conduct re-examination as many students are bound to fail in Biology.

Meanwhile, the Director of Pre-University Education Board, P.C. Jaffer told in Bengaluru that a committee comprising subject experts will review the question paper to see if the complaints were valid or not.

