Sensitising voters in full swing

Mysuru: The District-level Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee has initiated a lot of steps to ensure maximum voter turnout for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls by initiating a series of voter awareness drives.

While political parties have been making hectic preparations to field their candidates for the elections scheduled on Apr.18, the District Administration has also taken a lot of measures to strictly enforce the Election Model Code of Conduct to ensure a free and fair election.

Election Officers have been covering all advertisements, name boards, signboards, publicity materials that have the photos of political leaders. Walls, compounds, circles, junctions, main roads, Bus Stands, Railway Stations, office premises, parks and public places are being rid of posters with leaders’ photos.

The heat of the enforcement of poll code has also touched Jan Aushadh Stores in city and officers have covered the photos of PM Modi and instead have pasted voter awareness drive posters.

Electoral Literacy Clubs

To reach the maximum number of voters, SVEEP has planned several activities in addition to campaigns like distributing handbills, affixing posters and installing hoardings highlighting the importance of exercising one’s franchise and creating awareness among voters on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) machines.

a poster affixed on the walls of DC office highlighting the importance of voting.

Electoral Literacy Clubs have been set up at PU colleges, degree colleges, medical colleges and polytechnics besides holding jathas, street plays and administering oath to voters.

Officials of Devaraja Police Station conducted a voter’s drive for public at Rotary hall on JLB Road yesterday. Inspector G.T. Srinivas and SI Raju appealed the residents of the Police Station limits to vote without any fear.

Poll awareness drive

Members of Mysuru Taluk SVEEP Committee conducted a poll awareness drive for employees of Kirloskar Company at Belawadi village yesterday. Child Development Programme Officer Manjula Patil administered oath to voters. SVEEP Committee also conducted demonstration about VVPATs.

“VVPAT device is attached to the EVM and as soon as a voter presses the button to cast his vote, the VVPAT generates a slip displaying the symbol of the party or candidate the person has voted for. This gives the confirmation to the voter that his vote has been registered correctly in the EVM. The response has been good. A number of people get curious after seeing the EVM and we give them information about VVPAT and its functioning,” said Manjula Patil.

Tips to printers

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Electoral Officer and Returning Officer, conducted a meeting with all printers of the district at his office yesterday to sensitise them on the rules to follow while printing election posters, publicity materials, handbills for various political parties.

Devaraja Police seen conducting voter awareness drive for the public at Rotary Hall on JLB Road in city yesterday.

He asked them to strictly follow the directions from Election Commission and asked printers to submit the details of printed posters and election materials daily, and their daily activities to his office.

Mock polling

The district administration had organised mock polling at public places.

DC Abhiram Sankar, during a mock polling demonstration for media persons at the his office said, “The District Administration has been demonstrating the devices at public places such as markets, schools, bus stands, and railway stations. The officials have covered 80% in the first round.”

The aim of the mock polling is to remove confusion among the voters about the devices.

The DC said that it is highly impossible to tamper the devices and the devices used for the training will not be used in the elections.

