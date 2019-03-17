‘User fee at K.R. Hospital will badly hit poor patients’

Mysuru: With user fee for all the treatments being imposed on patients at K.R. Hospital from Mar.1, the patients are obviously shocked at the sudden financial burden imposed by the Government.

Medical professionals and others too have voiced their reactions on the order of the Government.

When Star of Mysore contacted District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda (who was in Tirupati) over phone, he, justifying the imposition of user fees, said that the Government fund for K.R. Hospital was too inadequate to cover the salaries of doctors and staff not to exclude the maintenance of the hospital.

He contended that to ensure good and quality medical treatment for patients, it was inevitable to impose user fees to mobilise resources. However, he pointed out that under ‘Arogya Karnataka’ and ‘Ayushman Bharat,’ people can still avail free treatment.

Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Dr. C.N. Manjunath opined that patients in real abject poverty should be provided free treatment which should not be denied for the needy. He suggested that such discretionary rights should be provided to the K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent and Resident Medical Officer. He contended that 30% of rich possess BPL cards and demand free treatment which is a bad situation.

Renowned Medical practitioner and Star of Mysore Columnist Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem opined that emergency services should be provided at K.R. Hospital first without insisting on payment of fees first. He added that the new rule would badly hit the BPL card holders and the middle class.

District Leprosy Officer Dr. M.S. Manju Prasad, who is also the Nodal Officer for ‘Arogya Karnataka’ and ‘Ayushman Bharat,’ opines that the deserving people who get registered for the above schemes can still receive free treatment at K.R. Hospital with reimbursement of charges coming to the hospital from the Government.

Suyog Hospital Director Dr. S.P. Yoganna feels that Ministers and Legislators should visit K.R. Hospital often to understand the ground realities.

He contends that about 70% of Government fund goes for salaries of doctors and staff leaving a bare minimum for maintenance of infrastructure. He pointed out that elected representatives earlier used to avail medical treatment at K.R. Hospital which was revealing the bare facts.

