COVID test must for traders, vendors from tomorrow

October 4, 2020

MCC to act tough; Identifies 22 locations to set up testing facility

24×7 Testing Centre to open at K.R. Hospital on Monday

Minister Dr. Sudhakar to hold review meeting on Oct. 5

Mysore/Mysuru: Seriously viewing the spurt in Corona positive cases, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to conduct a free Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and RT-PCR test for traders in the city markets and roadside vendors.

In a press release, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said traders must undergo both the tests once in two weeks. Those who fail to adhere to rules will not be allowed to do business. No matter whether they are having symptoms or not but still they must go for testing twice in a month without fail, he said.

The Corporation and Health Department have identified 22 centres in city where test will be done free of cost for market traders, citizens and roadside vendors. The current COVID situation has called for taking emergent steps in the interest of health of the citizens and also of traders.

“The MCC will not allow those traders, who refuse to undergo the mandatory testing to conduct business and action will be taken through the Police Department if they are defiant,” he added.

The Commissioner has said people with symptoms of cold, cough, fever, breathlessness, heart-related ailments, diabetes, blood pressure, diarrhoea and loss of taste and smell, must get the test done free of cost at any one of the 22 testing centres.

Besides, people who are having primary or secondary contact with the Corona positive patients must visit any of the free testing centre and get checked. The citizens must join hands with the MCC and Health Department to bring the pandemic under control as early as possible, MCC Commissioner urged.

Meanwhile, Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, MCC Health Officer, told Star of Mysore this morning, that free testing for traders and roadside vendors will begin from tomorrow. They were informed about the mandatory test this morning. As of now, they have not decided where to hold two tests considering the number of traders and roadside vendors.

It will be difficult to conduct the tests separately for them at Town Hall as hundreds of citizens from all over the city will be present. So, the MCC is toying with the idea of conducting the tests near Chikka Gadiyara (Dufferin Clock Tower) situated just in front of Devaraja Market. A decision will be taken by tomorrow morning, he said.

24 x 7 Testing Centre

The MCC Commissioner said a 24×7 Testing Centre will be established at K.R. Hospital tomorrow (Monday) so that people can undergo two tests anytime. Apart from this, mobile teams have been set up by Health Department which will visit industrial areas in different parts of the city and the slums where COVID test will be conducted free of cost.

List of Testing Centres

1. Primary Health Centre (PHC), HHMBG, Kurubarahalli Circle; 2. PHC, Chamundipuram; 3. Community Health Centre, Jayanagar; 4. Janani Kalyana Mantap, Srirampura; 5. Builders’ Association, Vishweshwaranagar; 6. Government School near Somani College, Kuvempunagar; 7. Near Bireshwara Temple, T.K. Layout; 8. V.V. Puram Maternity Hospital; 9. District COVID Hospital; 10. CITB Choultry, Hebbal; 11. PHC, Kumbarakoppal; 12. PHC, Bannimantap; 13. Town Hall premises; 14. PHC, Rajendranagar; 15. PHC, Kailasapuram; 16. District TB Centre, Benki Nawab Street, Mandi Mohalla; 17. K.R. Hospital; 18. PHC, Veeranagere; 19. Bal Bhavan, Bannimantap; 20. Amphi Theatre, Rajivnagar; 21 Beedi Workers’ Colony and 22. PHC, Giriyabovipalya.

In-charge Officers appointed

Devaraja Market: Arasukumari, Revenue Officer, Zonal Office-2 (Mob: 83101-92876) and Balarama (Mob: 72645-80528).

Vani Vilas Market: Siddaraju, Assistant Revenue Officer, Zonal Office-6 (96633-69134) and Siddaraju (94484-33981).

Gandhi Nagar and Mandi Market: Asha, Revenue Officer, Zonal Office-6 (88610-42695) and Nandakumar (90353-45501).

The in-charge officers have been strictly instructed not to allow those traders who refuse to undergo free testing for COVID-19.

COVID review meeting

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar is said to be ‘shocked’ to see a large gathering during ‘Gajapayana’ event held in Mysore Palace premises on Friday.

Concerned over spurt in Corona positive cases in Mysuru city and district, he will be holding a review meeting at Zilla Panchayat auditorium in city tomorrow at 11 am.

Sources close to the Minister told SOM that the Minister has collected photographs of ‘Gajapayana’ event where more than 500 persons had gathered at the Palace to welcome Dasara elephants. He will be taking stock of COVID-19 situation in the city and district ahead of Dasara-2020 from Oct. 17. The Minister is learnt to have discussed with CM B.S. Yediyurappa about the huge gathering during ‘Gajapayana.’